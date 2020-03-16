Vinit Kakar: After 'Lock Upp' I'm being very selective about my work

Actor Vinit Kakar, who was previously seen in the reality show 'Lock Upp' hosted by Kangana Ranaut, is being selective about taking up new work.
MUMBAI: Actor Vinit Kakar, who was previously seen in the reality show 'Lock Upp' hosted by Kangana Ranaut, is being selective about taking up new work.

He adds: "I'm enjoying my time and after doing so much work. Now I'm concentrating on my business of hotels. And being very selective about acting projects. Currently I'm in Igatpuri as of now and looking after my business here."

Vinit has mostly essayed negative roles on screen adds: "After doing so many negative roles, mythological shows now I'm very selective about roles. I want to essay important and challenging roles. I want my audience to feel proud of me. I will also only stay in association with good budget shows. I just don't want to be part of shows randomly."

Vinit started his career in showbiz with another reality TV show, 'Truth Love Cash' and became runner up. And later he started acting and featured mostly in the mythological television shows like 'Radhakrishn', 'Devi Adi Parashakti', 'Vignaharta Ganesh' among others.

SOURCE: IANS

