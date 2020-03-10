Vinit Kakar has a SPECIAL MESSAGE for Aladdin's DIRECTOR Kushal Awasthi!

MUMBAI: Actor Vinit Kakar is doing quite some fine work on television off-late.

While he has largely worked in the mythological and historical genres in shows such as Vighnaharta Ganesha, Chandragupta Maurya, and Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, these days, Vinit is carving a niche for himself in other genres as well. He also joined the cast of Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and played a pivotal part in MX Players Title Role. However recently, he was a part of SAB TV's Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga as a villain opposite Siddharth Nigam.

While Vinit is quite satisfied with his stint on the space, he has somebody to thank and give special credit too. Wondering who? Well it is none other than the director of Aladdin, Kushal Awasthi, who is currently directing Baal Veer.

Talking about him, Vinit mentioned, "I would love to work again with the Director Kushal awasthi. He gave me the best entry by far in the Aladdin as Haiwaan-E-Ibless in Aladdin. I have also learnt direction under him along with acting in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman."

Way to go Vinit!