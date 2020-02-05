Vinit Kakar journey in Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush comes to an end; shares his journey and experience on the show!

MUMBAI: Chandragupta Maurya actor Vinit Kakar who joined the cast of Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and played the character of Indrajit, also known as Meghnada will soon bid adieu to the show as his track is coming to an end.



Narrating his experience on being a part of the show Vinit shared, “It was amazing experience to play Meghnad Indrajeet. When Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush launched, I was already a part of Chandragupta Maurya. Since I have been a part of mythological shows, I was very clear in my head that if at all the show will churn out a narrative around the chapter of Ramayan, I would want to play Meghnad Indrajeet. I couldn't have asked for anything more! It was a dream role. “

“I am grateful and thankful to casting team, creative team, direction team and the producers of One life studio,” he added.



Vinit has also featured in mythological shows like "Vighnaharta Ganesh", "Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanumaan" and "Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai".



Way to go Vinit!