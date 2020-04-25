Vinny Arora Dhoopar set to welcome a new member in the family?

MUMBAI: The year 2020 saw a lot of celebrities welcoming their babies and Telly town was filled with hot mommies and daddies.

After Smriti Khanna, Mansi Sharma and Shikha Singh, it seems another actress of the Telly world is set to be a mommy soon.

Yes, we are talking about Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar. However, there's a twist.

Vinny and Dheeraj are one of the cutest couples of the small screen. The duo has given major couple goals.

During her recent question and answer session with her fans on Instagram, a fan expressed a thought that what if she was pregnant and what would she wish for, a boy or a girl.

Vinny had the sweetest reply to the fan's question where she posted a picture of herself in pregnant avatar. Well, relax guys, Vinny is not preggers, this is just a picture.

Further, Vinny revealed that she would love to have a girl.

Take a look at Vinny's picture:

Vinny is looking extremely cute in this picture and we are sure she is going to be one of the cutest mommies of the small screen.

