Viraj to EXPOSE Komolika in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is gearing up for a high voltage drama.

As we all know, Komolika and Rohit have planned to kidnap Prerna and put an end to all their problems by murdering her. However, in the process they end up kidnapping Shivani instead of Prerna. But somehow they once again manage to emerge victorious by getting Shivani back into the Basu mansion and kidnapping Prerna.

Soon, everyone comes to know and amongst the many who are concerned for Prerna, Anurag and Viraj rush to save Prerna.

The upcoming episodes will witness a new drama unfold where Viraj will overhear Komolika while she is throwing a fit and planning her next move!