Virat and Sai's CHAPTER OF LOVE to begin in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein?

Earlier in the day, we reported about the cast and crew rejoicing as the show has topped the BARC charts.

Well, the makers are striving hard to maintain the first position, and to ensure the same, they’re set to introduce a track on Sai and Virat’s love.

The official handle of Star Plus shared an interesting promo of the show wherein Virat and Sai seem to come closer.

In the promo, Sai teases Virat by saying that people will start thinking that Sai’s husband Virat is also insane just like her. Virat tells her that he is happy to be called as an insane person. Later, Sai mentions about leaving the house. Virat is disappointed and tells her that she shouldn’t always talk about leaving him. Sai chuckles and says ‘as if you will fall in love with me’. This leaves Virat in deep thought.

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein's cast and crew are currently shooting at Goa because of the sudden lockdown in Mumbai. The show has a stellar ensemble cast including Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Kishori Shahane, Yash Pandit, and Mitali Nag among others.

