Virat Kohli to be seen in MTV Roadies Revolution’s auditions?

The auditions for seventeenth season of MTV Roadies has begun and how!

The team was recently in Chandigarh and was taken by surprise as Virat Kohli stood in the audition line.

We took a closer look and realised; it is Virat Kohli’s look alike.

Have a look at the picture:

People in great numbers gathered at the venue for Roadies auditions. Ex-Roadies Ashish Bhatia and Aarushi Dutta were also resent to motivate the youngsters. However, Virat’s look alike took the limelight and was one of the major highlights of Chandigarh auditions.

MTV Roadies is one of the longest running reality shows which has given the industry many inspiring youngsters.

The show has big names like Raftaar, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Nikkhil Chinnapa as the gang leaders while Rannvijay Singha is the host of the show.

MTV Roadies Real Heroes season sixteenth was won by Arun Sharma from Raftaar’s gang.

