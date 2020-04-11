Virender Sehwag’s fans are all praises for him as he shares his ‘Teen Usool’; check

MUMBAI: Virender Sehwag, who has had an inspiring cricketing career, has a huge fan following!

The former Indian cricketer, who wears multiple hats, is an entertainer. He often shares pictures on social media handles. It’s lovely to browse through his Instagram profile as he keeps on sharing fun, delightful and inspiring posts.

Virender, who hosted the web series Viru Ke Funde, has once again shared a delightful post with an interesting caption.

He shared a video wherein he can be seen revealing his ‘Teen Usool’. Sharing the fun video, he wrote, “Teen Usool hain mere - Aavedan, Nivedan aur De Dana Dan”

As soon as the cricketer posted the video, fans started praising him for his skills. We came across comments like ‘Last wala best hai sir apka nivedan to bowlers karte hain phir’, ‘Kisi bhi bowler ki acche se khbr lete the ap sir’, My Hero,No one match you’, etc.

Check out the video here:

What do you think about Virender Sehwag’s ‘Teen Usool’? Share your thoughts in the comment section.