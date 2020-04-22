Virender Sehwag’s HILARIOUS wedding anniversary wish for wife Aarti is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: To mark their wedding anniversary, Virender Sehwag has shared two adorable pictures with his beloved wife Aarti Sehwag.

The cricketer took to his Instagram handle and shared the pictures. One of them is from their wedding album while the other one seems to be from their travel album as they can be seen posing at an airport.

The two are looking adorable in both the clicks.

He also penned down a heartwarming caption. Virender Sehwag being a witty personality gave a hilarious touch to his caption.

“These photos are just a reminder how hum donon Ek doosre ke gale padey. Thank you @AartiSehwag , 16 years of married life. Because of you, Feel like an archaeologist , the older we get the more interested I become in you. Happy Welding Anni Barsi Biwi ji ! #anniversary,” he wrote.

As soon as he shared the pictures, fans started wising the couple. One social media user wrote, ‘Happy wedding anniversary paaji’ while another commented, ‘Happy Anniversary Viru Paji & Bhabhi.’

Some fans also noticed that Virender wrote ‘Welding’ instead of ‘wedding’ in the caption and they made comments like ‘Sirjiiii, welding anniversary ki hondi hai’, ‘pazi welding anniversary likh diya h apne..’, “Welding Anni Barsi” Just Sehwag Paaji things!’ We wonder if the cricketer wrote it intentionally to add fun quotient to his caption or it’s a typo!

Meanwhile, check out the adorable clicks here:

Virender and Aarti tied the knot in 2004. The two are parents to two sons, Aryavir and Vedant.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.