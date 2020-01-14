Virender Sehwag’s Makar Sankranti wish will remind you of your childhood days

MUMBAI: Virender Sehwag, who has had an inspiring cricketing career, has a huge fan following!

The cricketer, who hosted the web series Viru Ke Funde, never leaves a chance to stay in touch with his fans, followers and friends. He keeps sharing adorable, delightful, fun, as well as inspiring posts to treat his fans.

His latest post is a delightful one. Well, Virender took to his Instagram handle to wish everyone a happy Makar Sankranti. To do the same, he shared a lively photo of himself. In the picture, he can be seen clad in comfy wear and looking at the sky. However, it’s the reel that caught our attention. Going by the picture, it seems he was enjoying kite flying.

Makar Sankranti marks the arrival of spring and the day is synonymous to kite flying, too. Wishing everyone, Virender wrote on Instagram, 'May the harvest festivals bring warmth , playfulness and love in your lives. #HappyMakarSankranti #Uttarayan #HappyBhogi #Bihu #Pongal !'

Well, his picture is reminding us of our childhood days when we too used to fly kites on this day. Check out Virender’s post right here and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Virender Sehwag recently graced Sourav Ganguly’s Dadagiri Unlimited Season 8, which is one of the most popular Bengali reality shows. In addition to Virender, other eminent names from the world of cricket including VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Zahir Khan also appeared on the show.