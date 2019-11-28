News

Virender Sehwag’s ‘Thursday thoughts’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Nov 2019 07:46 PM

MUMBAI: Virender Sehwag, who has had an inspiring cricketing career, has a huge fan following!

The former Indian cricketer, who wears multiple hats, is an entertainer. He often shares pictures on social media handles. It’s a delight for his fans to browse through his Instagram profile as he keeps on sharing fun, delightful and inspiring posts.

Virender, who hosted the web series Viru Ke Funde, has once again shared a delightful photo of himself with an interesting caption. He shared a selfie and captioned the same as, “Don't need a weapon. I am one #virugyaan #thursdaythoughts.”

For all the Virender fans, here we present his post. Take a look at the picture and share your thoughts in the comment section below:  

