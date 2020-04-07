Virender Sehwag urges people to stay indoors via a FUN video; says ‘In haathon ne sirf hathyaar chhode hai ... chalana nahi bhoole’

MUMBAI: Virender Sehwag, who has had an inspiring cricketing career, has a huge fan following! The former Indian cricketer, who wears multiple hats, is pretty active on social media. Via this platform, he makes sure to stay in touch with his fans and followers.

Virender, who hosted the web series Viru Ke Funde, has been urging everyone to follow government’s order and stay indoors during the lockdown period.

He has once again done it but in a fun way. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a video. He can be seen holding a cricketer bat and delivering Sunny Deol, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor starrer Jeet’s dialogue “In haathon ne sirf hathyaar chhode hai ... chalana nahi bhoole.” Spreading positivity, he added, “#goodtimeswillcome #stayhome”

As soon as he posted this, fans started flooding his comment section. One fan commented, ‘Veruji apko salute’ while another wrote, ‘This is Epic’.

Some of the fans got emotional and made comments like ‘Hum bhi [email protected] ni bhule na Bhul payenge miss u always’, ‘Legend’, ‘tum vaps kb aaoge Viru’.

Check out his post here:

He has shared the same video on Twitter too and wrote, “In Haathon Ne Sirf Hathyaar Choodein Hain, Chalana Nahi Bhoolein.

Your talent isn't going anywhere. So please #StayHomeStaySafe”

In Haathon Ne Sirf Hathyaar Choodein Hain, Chalana Nahi Bhoolein.



Your talent isn't going anywhere. So please #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/DA0X3iB9RF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 7, 2020

This indeed is a nice way to encourage everyone to stay home because your talent is not going anywhere.

What do you think about Virender Sehwag’s post? Hit the comment section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.