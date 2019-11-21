News

Virendra Sehwag and Gaurav Kapoor’s special video for upcoming Amazon Original Series Inside Edge Season 2 is now live!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Nov 2019 04:31 PM

MUMBAI: Cricketer, Virender Sehwag said “I’ve binged watched the entire first season of Inside Edge and am a huge fan of the show! When I heard that the second season was releasing on the 6th of December, I knew that if given a chance I would want to be a part of it in some form, and this unique recap piece with Gaurav Kapoor was a fantastic way to do that. The new season looks very interesting and I can’t wait to see the twists and turns come in the way of the Mumbai Mavericks and the Haryana Hurricanes!”

past seven days