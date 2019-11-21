Virendra Sehwag and Gaurav Kapoor’s special video for upcoming Amazon Original Series Inside Edge Season 2 is now live!

MUMBAI: Cricketer, Virender Sehwag said “I’ve binged watched the entire first season of Inside Edge and am a huge fan of the show! When I heard that the second season was releasing on the 6th of December, I knew that if given a chance I would want to be a part of it in some form, and this unique recap piece with Gaurav Kapoor was a fantastic way to do that. The new season looks very interesting and I can’t wait to see the twists and turns come in the way of the Mumbai Mavericks and the Haryana Hurricanes!”

Twitter: InsideEdgeAMZN; Instagram: insideedgeamazon; Facebook: InsideEdgeAmazon

Amazon Prime Video has the largest selection of latest & exclusive movies, TV shows, award winning Amazon Originals such as The Family Man, Made in Heaven, Four More Shots Please!, Mirzapur, Inside Edge, Comicstaan among others, Stand-Up Comedy, biggest Indian and Hollywood films, US TV series, most popular Indian & international kids’ shows all available, ad-free, with a world class customer experience. The service includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali.

To watch season Amazon Original Series Inside Edge and newest releases in Hollywood & Bollywood, the latest US TV shows, kids’ favorite toons and Amazon Originals, please visit www.PrimeVideo.com or download the Amazon Prime Video app today and sign-up for a Prime membership only at ₹999 annually or ₹129 monthly.