Vishal Aditya Singh addresses Shivangi as 'biwi'

MUMBAI: Vishal Aditya Singh grabbed headlines with his stint in Bigg Boss 13. However, before entering the controversial show, the actor had made a space for himself with many popular TV shows. And one of them was Begusarai, where he starred opposite Shivangi Joshi. The duo played husband and wife in the daily soap. Vishal and Shivangi's on-screen chemistry was loved by many, and they soon became a hit pair on TV. Not only this, they shared a warm and friendly bond off-screen also.

It has been about 5 years now that the two worked together, but they still are very good friends. Yes, though the two are busy in their own personal and professional lives, their bond is still intact and strong.

In a recent chat with the Times of India, Vishal spilled the beans about his real-life equation and friendship with Shivangi Joshi. He revealed that he still calls her 'biwi' and also showered praises on the Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actress's mother.

Talking about his bond with Shivangi now, the Chandrakanta actor said that when they were shooting for Begusarai, Shivangi was the initial stages of her career. The two were very raw at that time as it was their first big project. The duo had loads of fun shooting together for the show. Vishal went on to reveal that he still addresses Shivangi as 'biwi' (wife) because she played the character of his wife on the show. They share a great bond.

The Sasural Simar Ka actor was also all hearts for Shivangi's mother. He said that Shivangi's mommy is very loving. Vishal revealed that Shivangi's mom used to cook food for her and get a separate tiffin for him every day as she got to know that he liked ghar ka khana (homemade food). The YRKKH actress' mother knew that he is living alone here without his family, so she used to get him food daily and also loved him a lot. Vishal shared that he calls Shivangi's mom 'maasi' and sometimes he also calls her by her name Yashodha. Vishal stated, 'My bond with Shivangi is very friendly, comforting, and different. She is a good friend.'

