Vishal Aditya Singh is back in Bigg Boss 13; shares exciting pictures

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is all set for its finale today. The show which has been entertaining the viewers for more than three months now will finally come to an end today. While the fans are extremely excited to know who is going to bag the winner's trophy, even the contestants are waiting for the big night.

Vishal Aditya Singh who managed to survive in the house for a long time got evicted just a few weeks ago. He is one of the contestants who is all prepped up for the finale.

The handsome hunk shared many pictures straight from the sets of Bigg Boss 13.

It seems Vishal is set to rock the Bigg Boss 13 stage with his electrifying performance.

Take a look at the pictures:

Vishal has constantly extended his support to his favourite contestant Asim Riaz. He also posted a video where he was seen rooting for Asim. Vishal called Mr Riaz his brother and wants him to win the show.

Are you excited to see Vishal Aditya Singh back in Bigg Boss 13? Tell us in the comments.