Vishal Aditya Singh INTRODUCES us to his FIRST GIRLFRIEND!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most successful and controversial seasons of all times. Sharing their art of controversy to the show were Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli.

The duo had a troubled relationship which was a point of discussion because both had temper issues.

Madhurima and Vishal couldn’t keep their personal grudges aside which resulted in the former being violent in the house. Later, Madhurima was asked to leave the show because of her inappropriate behaviour.

In a candid conversation with Vishal, he opened up on a lot of things about what went wrong in his relationship with Madhurima and among other things he also mentioned about his first live interest.

Vishal said, "My first love was someone who was not from the industry, we met, fell in love, dated for a year and then we were in long distance relationship and further things ended. This happened in 2011 when I was new to Mumbai."

Well, first loves always have a special place in our hearts and it will always be one of those unforgettable memories. Isn't it?