Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli or Sidharth Shukla- Rashami Desai: Which couple do you think should patch-up in Bigg Boss 13?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has the tension building higher every passing episode.

Be it Vikas Gupta’s entry or Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra being sent to secret room; the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the viewers are glued to the screens.

Vishal Aditya Singh’s ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli entered the show much to everyone’s surprise. Both Vishal and Madhurima have several issues which are being discussed in the house. The duo can now be seen getting friendly.

Also, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have several issues from the past. They’ve come to the show with a baggage of past experience. They currently share cold vibes with each other.

We hope that both Vishal-Madhurima and Sidharth-Rashmi sort out their differences in the Bigg Boss 13 house and come out of the house with a clean slate.

