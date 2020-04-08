Vishal Aditya Singh OPENS UP on what went wrong between Madhurima Tuli and him in the Bigg Boss 13 house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most successful and controversial seasons of all times. Sharing their art of controversy to the show were Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. The duo had a troubled relationship which was a point of discussion because both had temper issues.

Madhurima and Vishal couldn’t keep their personal grudges aside which resulted in the former being violent in the house. Later, Madhurima was asked to leave the show because of her inappropriate behaviour.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Vishal revealed the reason why things went out of hands in Bigg Boss 13. He said, “ A relationship needs to be handled even after a break up and we both couldn’t manage it properly and because of this mismanagement we had a troubled equation in Bigg Boss 13 house”.

When asked if he is still in touch with Madhurima, he said, “Yes, I am in touch with her but we only connect for work related discussions. That’s it”.

