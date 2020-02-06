Vishal Aditya Singh reveals Sidharth Shukla's true colours

MUMBAI: Vishal Aditya Singh (born 25 January 1988) is an Indian television actor known for the portraying King Veerendra Pratap Singh in Chandrakanta, Tevarr Singh in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Lakhan Thakur in Begusarai and participating in Box Cricket League, Nach Baliye 9. He was last seen in Bigg Boss 13.

The thirteenth season of India's biggest reality show 'Bigg Boss', hosted by superstar Salman Khan, will finally bid goodbye to the viewers next week. Vishal Aditya Singh finally bid goodbye to the show, leaving his fans sad.

In recent interviews, the actor has revealed the true colours of every contestant in the house. He said he liked his bond with Asim. Moreover, he revealed that Sid had never helped anyone in the household work. Even not when others were made captains, he used to directly refuse to help. Siddharth always orders others around, and they agree because of his uneven aggression. Vishal mentioned that entertainment queen Shehnaaz Gill is very smart and supports the opposite contender only to make the tasks entertaining.

While, fans were very upset to see Vishal out of the house.