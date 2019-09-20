News

Vishal Aditya Singh’s UNIQUE avtar in Nach Baliye 9

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Sep 2019 06:29 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Nach Baliye 9 has been gaining rave reviews.

The show has been in the news since it began.

Injuries and controversies have been the flavor of the season.

In the upcoming episodes, the audience will see actor Vishal Aditya Singh’s unique avatar.

Known for his carefree and blunt attitude, Vishal has won many hearts for expressing his feelings towards ex-flame Madhurima Tuli.

In the forthcoming episodes, Manoj Bajpai will grace the stage of Nach Baliye.

Manoj and Vishal share a common connection. The duo hail from Bihar and thus hit it off quite well on the sets of Nach Baliye.

Both Vishal and Manoj shared banter in Bihari language, which left the audience in splits.

Also, Vishal got a supporter in Manoj for his stint in the show.

Have a look at the video.

Are you excited for to watch the upcoming episodes of the show?

Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Vishal Aditya Singh, Nach Baliye 9, Madhurima Tuli, Unique avtar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Munisha Khatwani's throws her birthday bash!

Munisha Khatwani's throws her birthday bash!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

past seven days