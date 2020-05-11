News

Vishal Aditya Singh says he faced multiple rejections due to his diction, poor English

Vishal Aditya Singh is a popular television actor who has been part of several shows.

11 May 2020 12:37 PM

MUMBAI: Vishal Aditya Singh is a popular television actor who has been part of several shows. He is known for portraying King Veerendra Pratap Singh in Chandrakanta, Tevar Singh in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, among others. 

His fan-following has only increased after doing reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye. However, it didn’t come easy for him. In an interview with TOI, Singh opened up on facing several rejections because, as per him, he came from Bihar and had a likewise diction. Vishal also credited his poor English and ‘desi’ personality for the same. Well, it was upon reaching Bombay that the actor worked on his shortcomings and reached where he is today. 

Sharing about facing rejections, Vishal said, “I think rejections have made me perfect, I would say. I faced a lot of rejections in life right from my village to here in Mumbai. Whenever I got rejected I always told myself I don’t have to listen to them and why are they even talking. I always took rejections and worked on it when they were for my betterment. It is also important who is rejecting you. Like if someone rejected me by saying that my diction was not right, I knew it was my problem and I will have to work on it because I am going to be a part of a medium which requires me to speak clearly and fluently.” 

He added, “I came from Bihar, so I faced a lot of rejections because of my diction, poor English and being desi and my attitude. But see, now I have managed to play a musician in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, a prince in Chandrakanta and a psycho lover in Begusarai, had I not gone through those rejections, I would have not been able to play those roles. I got the opportunity and I proved my talent by grooming myself and working hard on myself. I am still working on it.” 

