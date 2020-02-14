Vishal Aditya Singh is supporting THIS contestant of BB13; calls him his brother

MUMBAI: Vishal Aditya Singh is constantly in news since the time he entered Bigg Boss 13 house. The actor who shared one roof with his ex-ladylove Madhurima Tuli indulged into lots of fights and arguments with her which grabbed lots of attention.

While Madhurima and Vishal both are evicted from the show, it seems Vishal still misses his days in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

And now, in his latest video shared on Instagram, Vishal has appealed the viewers to vote for his most favourite contestant Asim Riaz. Yes, you heard it right!

We all know Asim and Vishal shared a great bond in the house and now that Asim has reached to the finale, Vishal wants him to bag the trophy.

In the video, Vishal has called Asim as his brother and he truly wants him to win the show.

Take a look at Vishal's video:

Not just Vishal, but Asim's rumoured ladylove Himanshi Khurana too has extended her support to Asim and appealed people to vote.

A lot of people are in favour of Asim and wants him to win the title of Bigg Boss 13. With the finale being just a few days closer, it will be interesting to see who bags the winner's trophy.