Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya to be seen as the judges of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol – Season 13

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 14:39
MUMBAI: ‘Phir sath aane ka bahana hai, ab Mausam Musicanna hai!’ Sony Entertainment Television’s prestigious singing realty show, Indian Idol is back with Season 13! The show that has given the nation some memorable voices will once again find this season’s #Davedaar and bring families together! Premiering soon, this season will see the ultimate trio – Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani once again take the judges seat!

Sharing their excitement, this is what the judges have to say. Neha Kakkar, judge on Indian Idol and Indian playback singer shares, "From being a contestant to judging Indian Idol today, the journey for me has been really beautiful. Indian Idol is a platform that recognizes deserving talent and gives them the opportunity to convert their dreams into reality. Indian Idol 13 which is slated to premier soon will be making a musicanna comeback with chosen talents from across India. I am excited to find India’s next Davedaar.”

Himesh Reshammiya adds, "Indian Idol's popularity has grown over the years and, the platform has been a boon to all those with exceptional singing talent. With Indian Idol 13, we are expecting a grand comeback of the show. Season 13 will level up and has brought some hidden gems from across the country. We have seen dreams turning into reality on this platform and have a lot of expectations from the new season that will be giving us the country’s upcoming Davedaar."

Vishal Dadlani, Indian Singer expresses his excitement, "Indian Idol" is an emotion for me. Every season of this show has brought forth increasingly better talent! Yet again this season, I am really looking forward to finding the country’s next Davedaars for the title of Idol. It's great that we get to showcase talent from the farthest parts of our country. We have a truly unbelievable pool of singers vying to be the next Davedaars for the most prestigious title on Television, Indian Idol.”

Indian Idol Season - 13 coming soon only on Sony Entertainment Television

Latest Video