Vishal Dadlani opens up on smoking 40 plus cigarettes a day

MUMBAI: Vishal Dadlani is one of the most popular music composers in Bollywood industry.He is known for lending his voice for songs like Swag Se Swagat, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai, Ghagra, among others. The singer is presently seen as one of the judges in the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol 11.

Recently, the music composer-singer took to his Instagram and shared a video wherein he revealed that at one point of the time he used to smoke 40 plus cigarettes in a day. Singing the much-loved song Kinna Sona Tenu Rab Ne Banaya, Dadlani in his caption wrote when his voice had almost given up he decided to quit smoking and now his voice is the best.

He wrote, “I quit smoking on the last day of August 2019. After 9 straight years of 40+ cigarettes a day, and a year of vaping (which was worse!) plus my severe abuse of my vocals at concerts and during recordings...my voice had almost given up.”

His added, “I never let anyone know, but I was struggling. My range, control, tone, everything was wobbling. Singing softly was completely impossible (any singer will agree, that's far more demanding than belting out a loud take!) Everything you've heard from me in the last 2 years, has been nowhere close to 100% of what I actually sound like. BUT...NOW... Almost six months after quitting completely, my voice is almost back to what it used to be. My clean tone has returned, my control is a lot better (not yet perfect, though) and I'm actually happy to be singing again, instead of feeling discomfort and pain. Basically...what I'm saying is...if you smoke...quit now. before you damage yourself permanently.”

