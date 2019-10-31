News

Vishal Dadlani warns to sue all those remixing his songs

31 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: It seems Vishal Dadlani, who is currently judging Indian Idol 11, is highly disappointed with the trend of remixes. 

The musician has put up a stern warning on social media saying that he'll sue those remaking his songs. He seemed to be quite agitated with Saki Saki being redone and that he does not want any other song of his and Shekhar's to get spoilt. 

He took to his social media handle and wrote, “Warning. Do NOT remix Vishal and Shekhar songs without our permission, due credit & remuneration. I will come for you hard, legally. Especially the musicians doing it. This will become very, very personal, even if you are a friend." In his post, he has also mentioned that he has heard of songs like Dus Bahaane, Desi Girl, Sajnaaji Vaari Vaari and more being redone. 

