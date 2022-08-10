Vishal Sharma feels a lot like his onscreen avatar in Junooniyatt: He is both practical and strong as I am in real life

MUMBAI :Vishal Sharma is happy being a part of Junooniyatt that has been grabbing the attention of the viewers. This musical TV show is by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s Dreamiyata Production and also stars Neha Rana, Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig, Aman Suthdar, among others. There is a lot of buzz around the show. In fact, a few days back Sargun also shared the title track of the fiction composed by famous Bollywood musician duo Salim-Sulaiman that received much love. Vishal plays Jahan’s father in the show.
 

“As per the show, Jahan’s father and mother, that is me and Gurvinder who is playing my wife,  are facing a lot of problems because they are staying at their relatives home in Canada. Also, at this point in time they are going through a bad phase in life. But for the sake of my wife and son, I was tolerating everything. This is a very emotional character,” he says.

Vishal feels his onscreen avatar is a lot like him. “We both are practical and strong. I believe as fathers, most men are like this in real life,” he adds.

This is the first time he has collaborated with Dreamiyata Production and he sounds happy about it. “Yes, this is my first show with Dreamiyata Production and I’m grateful that they chose me for this character. They have a superb team,” he says.

The show is set in Punjab and is shot in Chandigarh. Since Vishal is from the state and is therefore enjoying shooting there.
 
“I grew up here only. Punjab is a very beautiful state and I am glad that we have such Punjabi shows that depict our culture for Hindi television. Shooting in Chandigarh is an amazing experience,” he adds.

About the change that he has seen in the industry over the years, Vishal says, “To be honest, I feel  lately things in the industry, the outlook of people & producers have changed.  In earlier days, only the known actors used to get roped in for most shows repeatedly. But now the newcomers, be it lead characters or supporting characters, are getting the chance to showcase their talent.”

 

 

