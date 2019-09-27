Vishal Singh roped in for ALTBalaji’s NSA

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of entertainment news.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about ALTBalaji’s upcoming sports-based web-series titled NSA (National Sports Academy)



We exclusively reported about Rahul Dev, Anveshi Jain, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Uttkarsh Gupta being roped in for the project.



Now, the latest update is that actor Vishal Singh of Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame will also be a part of the project. He will apparently play the character of a coach named Amar Bedi.



A source close to the project revealed, 'The project has been in the pipeline for around a year. It was earlier titled NSA Patiala but ALTBalaji’s Ekta Kapoor wanted to make a few changes in the storyline. It will soon hit the floors.'



We couldn’t connect with the actor for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.