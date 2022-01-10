Vishnu Vishal tests positive for Covid

MUMBAI : Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal is the latest celebrity from the Tamil film industry to announce that he has tested positive for Covid.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Vishnu Vishal said that he had started 2022 with a positive result. He said, "Guys, Yes, I'm Covid positive. Anyone who came in contact with me in the last one week please take care. Horrific body pains and nose block, itchy throat and also mild fever (sic). Looking forward to bounce back soon."

Vishnu Vishal joins a long list of celebrities from the Tamil film industry who have tested positive for the dreaded virus in the last couple of days.

Actress Trisha, music director Thaman, director Priyadarshan and actor Sathyaraj are among those who have announced that they are Covid positive and are receiving treatment for the same.

The third wave of Covid seems to have hit the Tamil film industry hard. It has not only altered movie release schedules but has also put several top stars out of action.

SOURCE : IANS