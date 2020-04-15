Vivek Dahiya asked to stop using Chinese app TikTok; the actor reacts; check

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya is one of the most popular television actors. The handsome lad is known for shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kavach – Kaali Shaktiyon Se and Qayamat Ki Raat. He is also known for winning the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.

In an openly candid and rather bold post, the actor has expressed his views on being asked to not use the Chinese TikTok application anymore, especially in the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Not one of those to follow the herd, Vivek has in a very unfiltered way penned down what he feels is a must-read for all those playing the blame game on China at the moment for the virus scare.

While importantly stating that the virus doesn't discriminate between caste, creed and nationality, and nor are the Tiktok makers responsible in any way for spreading the virus, Vivek has in a very straightforward manner conveyed to people that just because TikTok originated in China, it doesn't have to be banned or not used! China has and always will be the manufacturers of products worldwide, but as Vivek rightly states, none of those products or features or Tiktok are responsible for Covid19!

An excerpt from his long note read, “So the question today is if we should ban an application because it originated in the same part of the world where the virus came from i.e China. Interestingly, the virus does not discriminate and instead infects us all in the same way irrespective of our cast, creed, gender and race.”

Vivek added, “For those suggesting we should ban made in China, remember – the mobile phone you use to express your thoughts about banning an app was also assembled in the same part of the worl so are 7 out of 10 products in every average household. China is branded the manufacture of the world, where we like it or not. I am pretty sure the founder of this app was not responsible for conspiring the Coronavirus…”

Take a look at his post here:

