Vivek Dahiya is crazy about wifey Divyanka Tripathi; this video is proof

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the popular couples of the Telly town. The duo has given us major relationship goals over the years. We all know how Vivek and Divyanka met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love. The couple got married in a lavish ceremony in 2016 and since then they are enjoying their marital bliss.

Vivek and Divyanka are one such couple who never fails to flaunt their love for each other on social media. We have seen many times how they keep sharing romantic pictures on their Instagram accounts which are simply a treat to watch.

And now, Vivek shared a Tik Tok video where he has turned Shammi Kapoor for his wifey Divyanka Tripathi and is going all crazy for her. Divyanka too is seen in the video where she seems to be enjoying all the attention but is clearly ignoring her hubby dearest for fun.

Take a look at the video: