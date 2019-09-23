Vivek Dahiya to make his digital debut with THIS show

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya, who is a well-known television actor, has been part of several soaps. He is known for playing Rajveer Thakur in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Abhishek Singh in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Rajbeer Bundela in Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se and Rajvardhan Singh Sooryavanshi/Raghav Sharma in Qayamat Ki Raat. Now, he is gearing up to make his digital debut.

The actor will be making his digital debut with Zee5’s upcoming web series, Black Tornado.

Produced by Contiloe Pictures, the series is adapted from bestselling book by Sandeep Unnithan, Black Tornado: The Three Sieges Of Mumbai 26/11. Apart from Vivek Dahiya, Roshni Sahota, Sid Makkar, Tara Alisha Berry and Jyoti Gauba are also a part of the project.