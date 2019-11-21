News

Vivek Dahiya Returns To India For 48 Hours To Complete Shoot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Nov 2019 06:26 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Vivek Dahiya who has been exploring the international terrain recently returned to India for two days to complete the shoot for his upcoming web series.  The actor had been in the UK for anchoring The Cardiff International Film Festival post which he took off for a mini holiday for his birthday to Scotland.

However, we hear that Vivek has professional commitments in the UK but the actor flew back to India to complete his commitments towards his work as he was here for barely 48 hours post which he once again returned to the UK.  

We wonder what Vivek is up to but in the meantime we saw his airport look and must say that actor like always looked dapper!

past seven days