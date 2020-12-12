Vivek Dahiya’s SURPRISE GIFT to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya as she celebrates her birthday today!

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a celebrated artist on television.

The actress was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus as Ishita Bhalla and people are in love with her. She made her digital debut playing an unconventional role and her fans miss watching her on television. During the lockdown, she engaged with her fans on social media and also kept herself busy with productive activities. Divyanka also makes sure to exercise regularly and she motivates her fans to stay fit.

Well, it is the beautiful lady’s birthday today and as we know that her husband Vivek leaves no stone unturned to make his lady love feel special, he is taking her to a surprise destination to celebrate her birthday! Divyanka took to social media to share the same…

Take a look:

