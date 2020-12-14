Vivek Dahiya's birthday surprise for Divyanka Tripathi has her beaming with happiness

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya turns a year older today. She rung in her special day in style with her husband Vivek Dahiya in Udaipur. The couple whisked off for a vacation to spend quality time with each other.

Well, the hunk put his best foot forward to ensure that Divyanka enjoys 'her special day' to the fullest, and the smile on her face is constant. After a romantic date night, when Divyanka entered her hotel room, she was taken by a sweet surprise.

The birthday girl discovered a Rajasthani umbrella on the table, and behind it was a big white yummy cake, surrounded by bouquets and an adorable photo frame of the couple's picture. The special surprise left Divyanka overwhelmed, and the joy was evident on her face.

Take a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla