Vivek Madan to join Divya Dutta in short-film Zuni

Big Bat Films is coming up with an exciting short-film titled Zuni. The project will star critically acclaimed actress Divya Dutta and Rakesh Kukreti in lead roles.



Zuni is supposed to have a social connection with the audience.



Now, TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learned that actor Vivek Madan will also be seen in the project.



A source close to the project revealed that Vivek will play the role of Divya Dutta’s brother in the short-film.



Vivek has been a part of show like Parvarish- Kuch Khati Kuch Meethi and Beintehaa.



We couldn’t connect with Vivek for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.