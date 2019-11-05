Vivek Madan to join Divya Dutta in short-film Zuni

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with the daily dose of exclusive news!
Big Bat Films is coming up with an exciting short-film titled Zuni. The project will star critically acclaimed actress Divya Dutta and Rakesh Kukreti in lead roles.
Zuni is supposed to have a social connection with the audience.
Now, TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learned that actor Vivek Madan will also be seen in the project.
A source close to the project revealed that Vivek will play the role of Divya Dutta’s brother in the short-film.
Vivek has been a part of show like Parvarish- Kuch Khati Kuch Meethi and Beintehaa.
We couldn’t connect with Vivek for a comment.
Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Add new comment