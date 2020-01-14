Vivian Dsena approached for Saurabh Tewari's next?

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Vivian Dsena is a talented actor. He has proved his abilities in shows such as Madhubala and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki,Currently on a sabbatical, Vivian is swarmed with projects. Now, we have learned that Krishna Chali London producer Saurabh Tewari has reportedly approached the actor for his next on Colors.

Pinkvilla reports, 'Saurabh has discussed the idea with Vivian about his upcoming show on Colors. Focusing on the concept of forced marriages, the show will be a love story weaved carefully against the backdrop of Gujarat. Vivian is yet to give his nod and is still mulling over it.'

Vivian exited Shakti before leap as he did not want to play an older character. Now, his co-star Rubina Dilaik too has left the show post the leap.

