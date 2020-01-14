News

Vivian Dsena approached for Saurabh Tewari's next?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jan 2020 06:19 PM

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Vivian Dsena is a talented actor. He has proved his abilities in shows such as Madhubala and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki,Currently on a sabbatical, Vivian is swarmed with projects. Now, we have learned that Krishna Chali London producer Saurabh Tewari has reportedly approached the actor for his next on Colors.

Pinkvilla reports, 'Saurabh has discussed the idea with Vivian about his upcoming show on Colors. Focusing on the concept of forced marriages, the show will be a love story weaved carefully against the backdrop of Gujarat. Vivian is yet to give his nod and is still mulling over it.'

Vivian exited Shakti before leap as he did not want to play an older character. Now, his co-star Rubina Dilaik too has left the show post the leap. 

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags > Vivian Dsena, Saurabh Tewari, Madhubala, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Krishna Chali London, Colors, Rubina Dilaik, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Punjabi singing sensation Jassie Gill...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days