Vivian Dsena, Mohsin Khan , Shaheer Sheikh and Parth Samthaan bag the ‘Sexiest Men’ tittle in popular annual list

MUMBAI: Actor Vivian Dsena has been declared the sexiest TV star of 2019 and of the last decade in a globally famous list released by UK based Eastern Eye newspaper. The Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star was highest ranked TV star in the list of 50 Sexiest Asian Men in the world and came third overall in the 16th edition of the world famous list published annually by UK based Eastern Eye newspaper.



The annual list, which is based on votes from fans around the world, heat generated on social networking sites, positive impact and media attention, once again generated massive global interest.



Millions from around the world voted and helped the list trend on Twitter in India, Pakistan and worldwide simultaneously. “I don’t see myself as sexy at all.



I am where I am only because of my well-wishers and audiences. They have given me my identity and are the real backbone of the name Vivian Dsena. I owe everything to them and will work even harder to keep them entertained,” said Vivian Dsena.



Hrithik Roshan topped the list overall and also thanked his fans. Eastern Eye’s award-winning Entertainment editor Asjad Nazir, who founded the list and annually compiles it, was full of praise for the small screen superstar.



"Vivian Dsena is one of the finest actors in the world today and is someone who has helped shift the balance of power in India from Bollywood to television. What connects him to fans apart from his natural talent is his incredible humility and the way he takes on challenging projects like his landmark role in drama serial Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki," said Asjad Nazir.



Bollywood actor and 2017 winner Shahid Kapoor came in second overall. Tiger Shroff entered the top 10 for the first time and came in fourth. Pop superstar Zayn Malik came in fifth and TV star Harshad Chopda was ranked sixth. The highest placed Pakistani, actor Bilal Ashraf ranked seven. The rest of the top 10 for 2019, are actor Mohsin Khan (8), cricketer Virat Kohli (9) and South Indian superstar Prabhas (10).



The youngest in the list is 24-year-old singer Armaan Malik (14) and the eldest is 53-year-old Salman Khan (16). The highest new Indian entry is model Asim Riaz (24), who is currently battling it out on reality TV show Bigg Boss 13.



Other TV stars in the 2018 edition of the list include Shaheer Sheikh (11), Zain Imam (17), Parth Samthaan (19), Ashish Sharma (20), Nakuul Mehta (21), Karan Vohra (22), Gautam Rode (23), Shakti Arora (26), Namit Khanna (28), Pearl V Puri (35), Ravi Dubey (36), Sidhant Gupta (37), Sourabh Raaj Jain (39), Karan V Grover (42), Randeep Rai (45), Shashank Vyas (46), Kunal Jaisingh (48) and Karan Singh Grover (50).



“The men featured in 2019 were connected by the fact they all went beyond their stardom and looks to make a positive impact. That is what really sexiness is about and why this list connects with millions around the world,” said Asjad Nazir.



The top 10 for sexiest Asian men of the decade were named as Hrithik Roshan (1), Zayn Malik (2), Ali Zafar (3), Vivian Dsena (4), Salman Khan (5), Shahid Kapoor (6), Virat Kohli (7), Ranbir Kapoor (8), Ranveer Singh (9) and Prabhas (10). Sexiest Pakistani of the decade Ali Zafar said: “What can I say.



The love bestowed upon me repeatedly over the years is heart warming. I am just a boy, well now a man, trying to make some art and never thought of myself as the voted icon, nonetheless my profound gratitude to all the fans and the magazine for the honour.”



The complete list is of sexiest Asian men of 2019 and of the decade are published in Eastern Eye newspaper on December 6, 2019 and the list of 50 Sexiest Asian Women is out on December 13, 2019.