Vivian Dsena reveals what intrigued him to take up Dreamiyata's 'Udaariyaan'

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 11:45
Udaariyaan

MUMBAI :TV actor Vivian Dsena has been roped in to play Sartaj Kawal Singh in the show 'Udaariyaan', which features Twinkle Arora and Hitesh Bharadwaj in the lead roles.

Vivian expressed his excitement about joining the show and playing a character who never trusts anyone easily and believes that relationships are based on loss and profit and there are no real feelings.

He shared what prompted him to take up the project and said: "Sartaj, the character that I will be portraying in Udaariyaan, is a straightforward person and believes that relationships are all about 'give and take'. With time and some bitter experiences, Sartaj has become more cynical and skeptical. This is what intrigued me as an actor."

Vivian is known for his roles in TV shows such as 'Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani', 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', 'Sirf Tum'. He has also participated in stunt based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' and the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 8'. The actor is also passionate about playing football.

He spoke about being approached for the show by the makers and said: "When the show's producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who are my good friends, approached me to play this part, I said yes instantly. It's wonderful to team up with them. I'm really excited with hopes of innovating something unique together."

'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.

 

 

 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 11:45

