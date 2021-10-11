From a voiceover artist to a lead actor in a Hindi serial, Aggar Tum Na Hote’s Simaran Kaur throws light on her phenomenal journey

MUMBAI: Over the last three decades, Zee TV has entertained its audience with great stories and endearing characters that have connected with the masses. Once again, the channel is set to inspire its viewers with a fresh romantic drama, Aggar Tum Na Hote, which showcases the extent to which a nurse goes to treat her patient. The story revolves around Niyati Mishra - a young, hard-working and dedicated nurse and Abhimanyu Pandey who is a charming, rich young man dealing with mental instability. While the latter will be essayed by popular television actor, Himanshu Soni, television actress Simaran Kaun will be seen bringing alive the character of Niyati. The actress is all set to stir excitement amongst her audience with her new avatar. But before we get to that, Simaran's most unusual professional journey will leave you amazed!

For those who may be unaware, Simaran has been the voice of Nobita (Doremon Cartoon) for more than a decade since her childhood. At an age where kids hardly have a clue about what they want out of life and where they wish to head, she had already made a career choice and given her beautiful voice to a much loved cartoon character. From beginning her journey as a voice-over artist to making it as a lead actress in the entertainment industry, Simaran Kaur’s professional journey has been nothing less than a rollercoaster ride.

While sharing her journey and experience so far, she said “I always had a fascination for acting right since my childhood. For almost a decade I had been the voice of Nobita during my teens. Of course, I did push myself to be an actor and attended workshops and classes only to polish my skills, but it wasn’t so easy. I did face rejections before making my debut in my first lead show. So, the journey for me hasn’t been a cakewalk, but definitely it has been a great learning experience. Aggar Tum Na Hote has come as a blessing at a time when the whole world is fighting a crisis.”

Talking about her character, Simaran Kaur said, “I’m essaying the role of a nurse who is hell-bent to cure all her patients. She is a genuine character who speaks mainly of poetry and love, I feel I quite relate to her, since I’ve also been big on reading. I feel, Niyati and Simaran are just two faces of the same coin, juggling with life and poetry.”

While the upcoming show's promo continues to intrigue the audiences across the country, it will be quite interesting to see till what extent will Niyati go to treat Abhimanyu and bring him back to normalcy!

