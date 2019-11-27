Vrushika LEARNS another DANCE form for Yeh Teri Galiyaan

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s primetime fiction offering Yeh Teri Galiyaan has captured the audiences’ hearts with Shantanu (played by Avinash Mishra) and Asmita’s (played by Vrushika Mehta) turbulent love story, that has seen the lovers tiding over several obstacles thrown in their path! The plot has seen several interesting twists and turns recently with Krishi being the common thread that binds Shantanu and Asmita together.

We have all witnessed the flawless dance moves of Vrushika on the show and through her social media accounts. Last she was seen giving a one-take act while performing to ‘Pinga’ in a total of 45 minutes. Pursuing her passion for the art even further, she is now learning another dance form - Kathak. Speaking of her character Asmita’s love for dance, Vrushika revealed, “I have been a dancer since childhood and I feel fortunate to play the role of a dancer in my show as well. Last time, I did Ghoomar for one of the scenes and now Lavni. In the meantime, I have also started my Kathak training and I am thoroughly enjoying it. Dancing has always been a very important part of my life and I feel lucky enough that all through my acting journey, I have done roles that are dance-centric.”