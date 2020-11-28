Vrushika Mehta to feature in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting update from the World of Television. Our diligent scribes work night and day to fish out news for our avid readers.

Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata hai has been garnering praise for its stellar performances always. The show attracts a massive fan following from people all over.

The lead pair Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's chemistry is always the talk of the town, the duo brings out the best in their respective characters of Kartik and Naira and fans totally love how they bring alive the character.

Now according to our sources, the show is set to witness a brand new entry with an interesting plot ahead.

Ishqbaaz fame Vrushika Mehta is all set to enter the daily soap with her stellar presence.

The actress who is also a professional dancer is also popularly known for playing Sharon Rai Prakash in Channel V's Dil Dosti Dance and recently appeared as Devika Ghosh in Zee TV's Yeh Teri Galiya.

Well, this new entry surely increases our excitement level for the show.

We could not connect with Vrushika Mehta for a comment

Are you excited about this new development?

Hit the comment section and tell us

Stay tuned to this space for more