VVS Laxman wishes Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji lots of success

MUMBAI: One of the much-awaited upcoming films is Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Film buffs are not only eagerly waiting to watch the biographical period action film on the big screen, but they are also keen to witness real couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn create magic on the screen. And now, the two have received best wishes from none other than former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman.

The cricket commentator took to social media and shared a picture with the duo from the sets of a project. He penned down a note for the couple and wished them lots of success for their upcoming film.

His caption reads, 'Dear @kajol and @ajaydevgn it was a pleasure meeting both of you yesterday. Wishing your upcoming movie #tanajitheunsungwarrior lots of success.'

Speaking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut, the film is set in the 17th century and based on the life of brave Maratha military leader Tanhaji Malusare. In the upcoming film, Ajay plays the central role while Kajol plays his wife Savitribai. It will be Ajay's 100th release. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jagapathi Babu, and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on 10 January 2020.