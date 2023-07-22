Wagle Ki Duniya actors Shehaan Kapahi and Chinmayee Salvi share their thoughts on Parents Day

MUMBAI: Our television actors have time and again spoken about celebrating special days.

Parents are everything for their kids. From their mentor to their friend and also someone who would always be there for their kids in every situation.

Every kid has fondest memories with their parents and also lots to share about them.

On the special occasion of Parents Day, Popular TV actors from Wagle Ki Duniya Chinmayee Salvi and Shehaan Kapahi share their thoughts.

Chinmayee Salvi, who plays Sakhi Wagle in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

“On this day, I am filled with gratitude for the amazing parents who have shaped my life. Their unconditional love, support, and sacrifices have made me who I am today. They have been my guiding lights, teaching me important lessons and inspiring me to pursue my dreams. As Sakhi in Wagle Ki Duniya, I have been blessed to portray a character who has found a perfect balance of firmness and affection in the parenting of Rajesh and Vandana. Their portrayal of strong yet loving parents reminds me of the depth of a parent's love and its impact on shaping a child's character.”

Sheehan Kapahi, who plays Atharva Wagle in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

“As Atharva in Wagle Ki Duniya, I have been fortunate to portray a character who has found both a strict and loving parent in Rajesh and Vandana. Their guidance and affection have shaped Atharva's journey, teaching him important life lessons. This day is a beautiful reminder to appreciate and honour the unwavering love and support that parents selflessly provide, allowing us to flourish and become the best versions of ourselves. On this particular day, I want to express gratitude and honour to my real-life parents, who uplift and empower us every step of the way.

