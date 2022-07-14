WAIT WHAT! Sriti Jha KISSES Mohit Malik on the streets of Cape Town while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show. We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 04:24
Sriti-Mohit

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

Also Read Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Nishant Bhat gets pranked on the sets of the show

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

We are witnessing their bond offscreen as well. And yet again the contestants are back with another task off stunts. Mohit is seen doing a new task on the streets of Cape Town. He will be holding a placard that reads Kiss to see who all would actually come and give him a kiss. We don't know about others but Sriti especially wears her lipstick to give him a kiss. 

Check it out:

Are you all excited about this episode? 

Also Read - Nishant Bhat all set to enter 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

