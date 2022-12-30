Wanna know who is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Vinayak’s aka Tanmay Rishi Shah’s Idol?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi overhears Bhavani considering Vinayak an outsider, fiercely defends her bond with him

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across another information close to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Tanmay Rishi Shah is loved for his role of Vinayak on the show and he plays the sweetest and most adorable child who is obedient of the elders.

Here in this video, he shares some wise words and reveals his idol.

He talks about the most proud feeling that is invoked when someone tells him that they know his father.

Check out the post here!

Tanmay captioned the post as, “Proud of u Papa.. My Ideal” and seems like he is very close to his father!

Well. Fathers always become hero-figures to their sons!

Don’t you agree?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bhavani is scolding Vinayak over the importance he gives to Sai instead of his own mother Pakhi. Vinayak reasons that doctor aunty has done a lot for him, including treating his legs, cheering him up and she is just like his mumma.

He doesn’t understand Bhavani’s sourness regarding Sai and questions her. Bhavani warns him against trying to compare the two women and insinuates that Sai is not family and can never be close to his mother. Bhavani threatens to punish Vinayak if he tried to do so again and Vinayak runs away crying.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat finds Vinu but keeps the information from Sai

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com