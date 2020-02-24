War Of Languages Erupts At Gokuldham Society

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited will see the residents indulge in a heated war of words over whose language is better.

A routine task of writing the early morning ‘Thought of the Day’ erupts in a full-fledged war of languages between the residents. Each resident insists that the ‘Thought of the Day’ be written in their respective mother tongues. When no one agrees on what should be written Taarak Mehta gets irritated and wipes the notice board clean, saying nothing will be written so that the debate ends. The war then spills over into spoken language with Bhide insisting that he will speak only in Marathi. Jethaa Lal says he will speak in Gujarati and Iyer insists that he will speak in Tamil. The women come over to sort out the issue and also get tangled in the mess, with Babeetta saying that she will speak only in Bengali.

In the ensuing commotion, the ubadiyo party that purush mandal had planned for the day gets cancelled with other residents saying they don’t want to eat ‘Gujarati’ ubadiyo. The next day Bhide, Jethaa Lal and Iyer are involved in a hilarious discussion with each speaking in their own mother tongue and no one understands anything. Babeetta joins in the discussion too and starts speaking Bengali. Iyer makes use of the opportunity and instigates Babeetta that Jethaa Lal insulted her in Gujarati. She takes off in a huff vowing not to speak to Jethaa Lal again.