Was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's on-screen bond FAKE?

MUMBAI: With Day 66 in the Bigg Boss 13 house, the reality show has become extremely intriguing.



Over the course of time, many equations have changed! Some friends have now turned enemies, while some enemies have turned friends. Bonds were made and then broken and yet the game is rolling on its full swing. Bigg Boss has already reached its peak and the contestants have almost shown all their cards to one another. But there seems to be one contestant who has gained immense love and support of audience for his stint in the Bigg Boss house.



Well, we are talking about model Asim Riaz who is playing quite well in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the initial days in the Bigg Boss house, Asim bonded really well with contestant Siddharth Shukla but later things went downhill. The constant fights between Siddharth and Asim made the duo trend a handful of times on Twitter.



Not only Siddharth and Asim trended on Twitter, Asim’s bonding with ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana also caught audience’s attention and the way Asim reacted to Himanshi’s exit from the house is what we can’t seem to miss.Now, the question is whether the bond shared between Asim and Himanshi was created for the game or was it a true connection. TellyChakkar got in touch with common public who shared their opinions with us.Ritu Shree (28), an MNC working woman, shares, “I feel the bond was just for the heck of the game. It’s no news that the contestants in the house make bonds to garner TRP and fans’ support.”Pratham (37), a lecturer, shares, “Well, we have a group wherein Bigg Boss is discussed on a daily basis and not only me but a handful of us feel that Himanshi and Asim bonded really well and the bond shared between them was something we liked watching during the days while Himanshi was in the game. But then there are a few in our group who felt that the bond was fake and for the sake of the game.”Simran Singh (22), a BMM student, shares, “If gossip and news channels are to be believed, I read that Asim was seeing someone even before he entered the house. Now if he is bonding this well AND EXPRESSING HIS FEELINGS TO Himanshi, what about the story with his girlfriend outside the house? I feel that the bond was just a normal bond and being in a house filled with people you like and dislike Asim might have felt attracted towards Himanshi. All in all, they looked pretty decent together.”Concluding, we feel Asim is playing a pretty decent game of survival in the house as Bigg Boss 13 is all about "Survival of the fittest."But if you also feel that the bond shared between Asim and Himanshi was for the sake of the game, do share your views with us in the comment section below!