THIS was Kapil Sharma’s reaction to Sunil Grover’s heart surgery news

MUMBAI : Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma's former colleague and actor, has recently been released from the Asian Heart Institute. Angioplasty was performed on him. Three of the main arteries were found to be obstructed, according to the experts. On him, they had to do four bypass procedures. Sunil Grover had complained of chest trouble when this happened. He underwent a thorough cardiac examination on the recommendation of experts. The ECG confirmed that he had experienced a heart attack, but that the heart muscle had not been damaged. Doctors have now declared the procedures a success. Sunil Grover can live a normal life, according to them, but he must take care of his health and lifestyle.

Kapil Sharma told an entertainment portal that he was both astonished and concerned when he learned of Sunil Grover's illness. He appears to have messaged his old associate but has yet to receive a response. Kapil Sharma stated that he did not expect a response because he had recently been discharged from a number of surgeries. According to an entertainment portal, "He had to undergo a heart surgery at a very young age, but he will be fine soon. I have inquired about his health from our common friends."Sunil Grover is only 44 years old. In the industry, they have a lot of mutual friends, according to Kapil Sharma. They've been keeping him informed about Sunil Grover's condition.

A movie about Kapil Sharma's life has been announced. Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the director of Fukrey, will direct it. Kapil Sharma revealed that he needs to fly abroad for a film, which is why he's preparing a backlog of episodes for The Kapil Sharma Show. He claims to shoot and go to the gym in the same day. Kapil Sharma stated that he is taking care of his health because he has a busy few months ahead of him!

Credit: News18