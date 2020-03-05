Was Karishma Tanna REPLACED in a show due to TANTRUMS?

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna, who is one of the most popular TV actresses, has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. She has acted in many television soaps. The beauty has also acted in the hit film, Sanju. Apart from her acting chops, Karishma is also known for her fashion game.

Clearly, the stylish diva, presently seen in adventure-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, has innumerable viewers who love her acting chops and style statements.

But did you know once there were reports that she was supposed to do a show called Comedy Dangal, but got replaced at the last moment by Surbhi Jyoti due to her tantrums?

Shocking, isn’t it?

Well, later, Karishma rubbished the reports.

Denying the rumours, she told Tellybuzz, “Yes, the news about me being replaced is absolutely true however the reason is not! My dates could not match. The production house is like a family to me so me being replaced because of the reason mentioned is out of question. We tried working on the dates but since it was clashing, we mutually decided for a replacement.”

On the work front, Karishma has acted in tele serials such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat.

She is presently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which premiered on 22 February 2020, on Colors TV. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the adventure-based reality show also sees popular actors like Adaa Khan and Karan Patel as participants.