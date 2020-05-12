This was Rashami Desai's original career choice

MUMBAI: When we were younger, we all used to see ourselves as teachers, doctors, and so on. However, that goal kept changing as we grew up. Well, something similar also happened with one of the most popular actresses of the television world, Rashami Desai. The diva became a household name after starring in Uttaran.

She gained huge popularity after entering the Bigg Boss 13 house.

There was a time when Rashami wanted to be an air hostess or a choreographer before trying her hands on acting. Rashami revealed to a media portal, 'I never told my mom I wanted to be an actor. In fact, earlier I wanted to become a choreographer like Saroj Khan or an air hostess. But the choices that came my way, I looked at it as an opportunity. My mom supported me throughout.'

Well, she would have aced as an air hostess or a choreographer as well.

On the work front, Rashami made a comeback with supernatural show Naagin 4.

Credits: SpotboyE